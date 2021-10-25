Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PGT Innovations, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.46.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

