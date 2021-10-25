Jefferies Group LLC Invests $4.15 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS opened at $135.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

