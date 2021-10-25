Jefferies Group LLC Invests $5.50 Million in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.09% of Rexnord as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 3.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 62,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,907,767.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

RXN opened at $64.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

