Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $381.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.97.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

