Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,151 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $275.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.90. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

