Jefferies Group LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $313.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.17 and its 200 day moving average is $281.27. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

