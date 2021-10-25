John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 21.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 85.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JBT opened at $149.61 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $161.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

