Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) vs. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Head-To-Head Survey

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors 12.27% 22.27% 15.32% American Outdoor Brands 6.99% 11.49% 9.33%

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and American Outdoor Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors $594.21 million 1.87 $55.23 million N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.21 $18.41 million $2.16 10.95

Johnson Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Johnson Outdoors and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors 0 0 0 0 N/A American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.84%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Johnson Outdoors.

Volatility and Risk

Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats American Outdoor Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. The Camping segment comprises Eureka! Consumer, commercial and military tents and accessories, sleeping bags, camping furniture and stoves and other recreational camping products; and Jetboil portable outdoor cooking systems. The Watercraft Recreation segment designs and markets canoes and kayaks, including pedal-driven and Minn Kota motor-driven kayaks, under the Ocean Kayaks and Old Town brand names for family recreation, touring, angling and tripping. The Diving segment sells and distributes the SCUBAPRO brand. The company was founded by Samuel Curtis Johnson II in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, WI.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

