JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oriental Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Oriental Land stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $455.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.12 million. Oriental Land had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 16.45%.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

