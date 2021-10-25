JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) to Underweight

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YZCAY. DBS Vickers downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

Shares of YZCAY opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.