JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,653 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.76% of KINS Technology Group worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINZ opened at $9.94 on Monday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

