JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANDE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

