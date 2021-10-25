JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.35 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GATX were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in GATX by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $93.75 on Monday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.49.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

