JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 27,658 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of FormFactor worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FormFactor by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $37.15 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

