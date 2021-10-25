JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 38,020 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISI opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $505.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

