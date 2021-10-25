JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 461,345 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

AUB opened at $36.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

