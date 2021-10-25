JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 86,847 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,847 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.40 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

