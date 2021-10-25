JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,625,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter.

JPST traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.61. 2,618,426 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72.

