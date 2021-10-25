Jupiter (JUP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.09 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00070286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00075684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00101656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,101.77 or 1.00213675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.14 or 0.06619542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021275 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

