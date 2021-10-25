Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
GRUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.
GRUB stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $19.84.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
