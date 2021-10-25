Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

GRUB stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 793,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 193.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 318.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 573,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 436,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 702,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1,916.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 399,463 shares in the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

