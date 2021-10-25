K21 (K21) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002673 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, K21 has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $20.96 million and $1.78 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00210121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00103123 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,447,408 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.