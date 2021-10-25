Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $218.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.22. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $225.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

