Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CFO Sells $11,406,861.45 in Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KSU opened at $305.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.91. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

