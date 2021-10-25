KARMA Hits Market Cap of $53.41 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. KARMA has a market cap of $53.41 million and approximately $43.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KARMA has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005412 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00044483 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

