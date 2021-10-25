Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $78.19 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.