Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 38.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $147.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.