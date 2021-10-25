Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $406.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $406.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

