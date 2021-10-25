Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,070 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,441,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

IVOV stock opened at $168.37 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.93 and a 52-week high of $170.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.66.

