Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,341,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,184,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 170,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,132 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 54.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $135.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

