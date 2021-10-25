Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,746,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,514,000 after purchasing an additional 205,989 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 322,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,466 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,051,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,231,000 after acquiring an additional 406,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

