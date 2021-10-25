Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

