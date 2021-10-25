Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $114.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

