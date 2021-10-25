Keep3rV1 One Day Volume Reaches $51.02 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for about $391.02 or 0.00617573 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $78.20 million and $51.02 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00208481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00103092 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

