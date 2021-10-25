Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,304 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of ASTE opened at $52.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.