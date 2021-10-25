Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,136 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $20,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ GT opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.