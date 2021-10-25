Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,980 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.76% of Global Medical REIT worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

