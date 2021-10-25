Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,283 shares during the quarter. NextGen Healthcare comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $24,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after buying an additional 79,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 395,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.43 million, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

