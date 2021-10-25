Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 101,153 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,153 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust accounts for 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.60% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXRT stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

