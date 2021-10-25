Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,421 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

