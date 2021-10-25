KeyCorp Downgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Sector Weight

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

NYSE THO traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $102.68. 31,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.35. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.