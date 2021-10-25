Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KEYUF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.68.

Shares of KEYUF opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

