Khrom Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 55,867 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises about 2.1% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after buying an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after buying an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 728,272 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

