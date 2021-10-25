Khrom Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.77 Million Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 165,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,768,000. Berry Global Group accounts for 10.0% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,275,000 after acquiring an additional 295,142 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,985,000 after acquiring an additional 325,019 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,782,000 after acquiring an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,162,000 after acquiring an additional 190,526 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

