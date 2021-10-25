Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $72.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,912,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 124,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.98. The company had a trading volume of 356,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,122. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

