Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY21 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.250 EPS.

NYSE:KMB traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.25. The company had a trading volume of 241,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,032. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.31.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $510,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

