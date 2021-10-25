Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.22.

Shares of K opened at C$7.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.23. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.56 and a 52 week high of C$11.70. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at C$371,427.84.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

