Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$50.00 to C$55.50 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.14.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$56.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$65.37. The stock has a market cap of C$14.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$12,455,000. Insiders bought a total of 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420 in the last ninety days.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

