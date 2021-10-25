Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNX. Stephens boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

