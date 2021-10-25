Kopernik Global Investors LLC Acquires 102,648 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,648 shares during the period. Seabridge Gold accounts for approximately 3.8% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 2.71% of Seabridge Gold worth $36,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:SA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.33. 1,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,538. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,805.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

