Kopernik Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,493,661 VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,493,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000. VEON comprises about 0.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEON shares. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

